Mumbai Indians suffer 2nd successive defeat in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians, who finished 10th in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, have started the 2025 campaign on a sour note.
After suffering a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 opener, MI have now lost to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Match number 9 saw GT post 196/8 in 20 overs.
MI failed to scale down the 197-run target.
GT innings
Summary of GT's innings
GT were off to a bright start, adding 78 runs for the 1st wicket between Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.
Jos Buttler came in at number three and scored a valuable 39.
Sudharsan held his fort from one end as MI hit back with wickets post Buttler's dismissal.
In the end, GT managed to get past 190. MI bowled as many as 14 wides.
Information
Summary of the MI bowlers
Hardik Pandya was the pick of the MI bowlers (2/29). Trent Boult finished with 1/34 from his 4 overs whereas Deepak Chahar managed 1/39. Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) bowled three overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled 2 overs (1/28).
Gill
Shubman Gill completes 1,000 IPL runs in Ahmedabad
Gill became the first player to score 1,000 IPL runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gill scored 38 runs from 27 balls, hitting four fours and a six (SR: 140.74).
He has raced to 1,024 runs in Ahmedabad, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns a stellar average of 60.23. He has slammed three tons and 4 fifties.
Sudharsan
Sudharsan hits his 2nd successive half-century in IPL 2025
Sudharsan hit a 41-ball 63 versus MI. This was his 2nd successive fifty this season. He had smashed a 74-run knock in GT's opener against Punjab Kings earlier.
Sudharsan's knock had 4 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 153.66. In 27 matches, Sudharsan has raced to 1,171 runs in the IPL at 48.79. This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1).
Records
5th fifty-plus score in his last 6 IPL innings
Notably, Sudharsan recorded his 5th fifty-plus score in his last 6 IPL innings. 65(39), 84*(49), 6(14), 103(51), 74(41), 63(41).
This was also Sudharsan's 4th successive fifty-plus score in the IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. His knocks read 84*(49), 103(51), 74(41), and 50*(33) - today.
Duel
Pandya dismisses Gill for 4th time in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 5 innings, Gill has faced 18 balls bowled by Pandya, scoring 11 runs. His strike rate reads 61.11.
Pandya has dismissed Gill four times with the latter averaging a dismal 2.75. 12 of the 18 balls have been dots.
Gill has managed to hit Pandya for a solitary four (0 sixes).
Do you know?
Pandya outfoxes Gill with a short ball
Gill, who was looking solid in the middle, failed to dispatch a short ball from Pandya. Gill attempted a pull shot but he hit the ball straight to deep square leg. Naman Dhir completed a fine catch as the ball was travelling.
Rohit
Rohit Sharma becomes 4th batter in IPL with this feat
Rohit Sharma joined an exclusive club in the IPL, becoming the 4th batter with 600-plus fours in the tournament.
He hit 2 fours in his knock of 8 from 4 balls.
Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for most fours by a batter in the IPL (768).
Dhawan is followed by Virat Kohli (711 fours). David Warner is next (663 fours). Rohit follows suit (601).
MI innings
How did MI's innings pan out?
MI lost Rohit early to be reduced to 8/1. Ryan Rickelton (6) was also sent back cheaply as MI were 35/2 at this stage.
The likes of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav resurrected MI's innings with a valuable stand.
However, GT hit back with wickets at regular intervals to peg MI back.
Cameos from Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner helped MI get past 160.
SKY
Suryakumar Yadav fights for MI with a 48-run knock
Suryakumar fought valiantly for MI with a knock of 48 runs from 28 balls.
He shared a 62-run stand alongside Tilak Varma for the 3rd wicket.
His 48 from 28 balls had four sixes and a four (SR: 171.43).
In 152 IPL matches, he has 3,671 runs at 32.20. He owns 135 IPL sixes.
Information
SKY is closing in on 350 T20 sixes
Suryakumar is now closing in on 350 T20 sixes. He has slammed 347 maximums from 311 matches (287 innings). On the other hand, SKY is also getting closer to 8,000 T20 runs. He has smashed 7,980 runs at 34.10.
GT bowlers
Summary of the GT bowlers
For GT, Prasidh Krishna was excellent. He took 2/18 from his 4 overs.
Mohammed Siraj claimed 2/34 from his 4 overs whereas Kagiso Rabada finished with 1/42, proving to be expensive.
Rashid Khan bowled two overs (0/10). Veteran Ishant Sharma bowled two overs (0/17).
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore took 1/37 from his 4 overs.
Information
MI are placed 9th in IPL 2025
With 2 successive losses, MI are ninth in the 10-team standings. Their NRR reads a poor -0.493. Rajasthan Royals remain bottom of the pile with 2 defeats (NRR: -1.882).