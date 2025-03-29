What's the story

Mumbai Indians, who finished 10th in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, have started the 2025 campaign on a sour note.

After suffering a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 opener, MI have now lost to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Match number 9 saw GT post 196/8 in 20 overs.

MI failed to scale down the 197-run target.