Steve Smith sets sights on 2028 LA Olympics 

Australian batting star Steve Smith has revealed his ambition to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics . In an interview with 7Cricket, the 36-year-old expressed his desire to represent Australia in T20 matches at the prestigious event. He said, "My long-term goal is to try and play at the Olympics." The revelation highlights Smith's continued ambition in T20 cricket despite his established reputation as a Test batter and his uncertain future in Australia's national team for T20Is.

Career overview Smith's T20 career Smith made his T20 International debut for Australia in 2010 and has since played 67 matches, scoring 1,094 runs at a strike rate of 125.45. He also boasts an impressive record in domestic T20 leagues as his 20-over format tally reads 5,806 runs from 258 matches (SR: 129.97). The technically sound batter has scored four centuries in the format. However, as Australia boasts many dashers in their batting order, Smith's future with the Australian T20I team remains uncertain.

Career aspirations Smith's confidence in short format Smith, who last played an IPL match four years ago, has had limited opportunities in the short format recently. However, he is confident of making a comeback with three centuries in his last eight BBL innings for Sydney Sixers. "It gives me some opportunities to be able to play in some different tournaments and keep trying to put my best foot forward," Smith said.