BP discovers its biggest oil and gas field in decades

Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) has announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years, off the coast of Brazil . The find, located at the Bumerangue block in Santos basin, some 400km from Rio de Janeiro, could greatly contribute to BP's plans to ramp up crude production. The company is now conducting tests at this deep-water site.

Historic find Major find for BP The Bumerangue block was awarded to BP in December 2022, with terms of 80% cost oil and 5.9% profit oil. The company plans laboratory analysis to better understand the reservoir and fluids discovered, which will give more insight into the potential of this block. This is BP's biggest discovery since the Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian Sea in 1999.

Expansion strategy Other recent discoveries by BP Along with the Bumerangue prospect drilling campaign this year, BP also has an exploration well planned for the Tupinamba block in 2026. This is the 10th discovery reported by the $84 billion energy giant. Other discoveries include oil and gas finds at Beryl and Frangipani in Trinidad; Fayoum 5 and El King in Egypt; Far South in Gulf of America; Hasheem in Libya; Alto de Cabo Frio Central Brazil; Namibia through Azule Energy, its joint venture with Eni.