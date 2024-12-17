Summarize Simplifying... In short Adele's song 'Million Years Ago' is facing a global ban due to plagiarism allegations by Brazilian songwriter Geraes, who claims the track copies his samba classic 'Mulheres'.

Geraes is seeking lost royalties, moral damages, and a songwriting credit.

Adele's 'Million Years Ago' faces global ban over plagiarism allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 03:52 pm Dec 17, 202403:52 pm

What's the story A Brazilian court has imposed a worldwide injunction on Adele's 2015 track Million Years Ago after local composer Toninho Geraes accused her of plagiarism. The order, passed by Judge Victor Torres on Friday in Rio de Janeiro's sixth commercial court, threatens Sony and Universal—the Brazilian arms of Adele's labels—with an $8,000 fine for every instance of non-compliance. However, the music companies can challenge it.

Injunction details

Injunction seeks to halt global distribution of Adele's song

The injunction secured by AFP on Monday orders Sony and Universal to stop "immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago." This includes all distribution formats such as physical or digital media, streaming services, and sharing platforms. Geraes claims Adele's track plagiarizes his samba classic Mulheres (Women), which was recorded by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila in 1995.

Legal perspective

Geraes's lawyer hailed decision as 'landmark for Brazilian music'

Fredimio Trotta, Geraes's attorney, hailed the injunction as a "landmark for Brazilian music," which he says has often been appropriated to produce successful international hits. He told AFP that his firm would ensure radio and television broadcasters, and streaming services globally are made aware of the Brazilian ruling. Trotta also said that this decision should prevent foreign artists and labels from exploiting Brazilian music.

Lawsuit details

Geraes's lawsuit seeks lost royalties and moral damages

Along with the plagiarism allegations, Geraes is suing for lost royalties, $1,60,000 in moral damages, and a songwriting credit on Adele's track. Sony Brazil has yet to issue a statement on the matter, while Universal Music Brazil has not responded to requests for comment. Trotta believes that this decision will make "international producers and artists who...have Brazilian music 'on their radar' for possible parasitic use will think twice."

Previous allegations

This is not the first plagiarism accusation against Adele

This isn't the first time Adele has been accused of plagiarizing Million Years Ago. In 2015, Turkish music fans alleged its melody resembled a 1985 song by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya, Acilara Tutunmak (Clinging to Pain). Kaya's widow, however, rejected the allegations, saying it was unlikely a global star like Adele would do something like that. Adele is yet to comment on the matter.