K-pop: ADOR files lawsuit against NewJeans

By Tanvi Gupta 05:15 pm Dec 05, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Popular K-pop girl group, NewJeans, recently announced the termination of their contract with ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE. The announcement was made during an "emergency" press conference on November 28, citing "mistreatment" as the reason for leaving the label. Following the unexpected move, ADOR has now filed a lawsuit in a Seoul court to "confirm the validity of the exclusive contract" with NewJeans.

Allegations surfaced

NewJeans cited mistreatment, manipulation as reasons for contract termination

During the press conference, NewJeans member Hanni said that they left ADOR because the agency failed to protect them. She revealed that the group and their staff experienced "mistreatment," including "deliberate miscommunications and manipulation" on several occasions. "ADOR does not have the will or ability to protect NewJeans," they said, adding that staying would only lead to more "mental distress" and a waste of time.

Contract dispute

NewJeans disputed contract violation claims amid agency changes

NewJeans refuted claims of contract violation due to changes within HYBE and ADOR. They argued that these two companies are essentially one entity now. "HYBE and ADOR are pretty much just one entity now," they said in their statement. "The ADOR that we worked with has already changed a lot, and the directors who were at the company before were all abruptly dismissed."

Financial impact

ADOR seeks to enforce NewJeans's contract amid financial concerns

Previously, ADOR informed Yonhap that the group's contract was valid until July 31, 2029. Local media has speculated that early termination of their contract could cost NewJeans approximately $225 million. That's a huge amount considering the group debuted just two years ago and has since become a major revenue source for ADOR and parent company HYBE. Despite this, Haerin from NewJeans told reporters that they have no intention of paying any penalties.

Future plans

Meanwhile, ADOR is rumored to launch a new boy group

In light of this controversy, rumors are rife that ADOR might be planning to launch a new boy group. The speculation has received mixed reactions from fans and industry insiders owing to its timing. However, ADOR has yet to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, NewJeans has expressed their intention to continue making music and hopes to reunite with Min Hee-jin, who recently resigned from her position as CEO at ADOR.