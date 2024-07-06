Tour on cards? K-pop group Cignature teases India visit plans
K-pop girl group Cignature—composed of Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi, and Dohee—has shared potential plans to visit India. In an interview with Hindustan Times, they discussed their new album Sweetie but Saltie, which is described as a summer anthem capturing the thrill of falling in love. The fifth mini album features four new songs—including their first English single I Like I Like. Formed by C9 Entertainment, the group made its debut in 2020.
'I would like to meet Indian fans in person': Chaesol
When asked about their plans to visit India and their interest in Indian music and choreography, Chaesol expressed, "I saw Indian movies when I was in school and got interested in them." "In the future, I would like to meet Indian fans in person, perform for them, and communicate with them." Jeewon shared her appreciation for Indian music and the unique vocal colors of Indian artists, expressing a desire to experience India's "beautiful culture and scenery."
'Good to define it as sweet and salty': Album insights
During the candid conversation, Dohee explained the album's title Sweetie but Saltie reflects the variety of vibes in the songs, likening them to sweet and salty flavors. To this, Seline noted, "Although it is an album that contains the umbrella theme of love, the mood of each song is all different, which is why it would be good to define it as sweet and salty!." The album was released on June 10.
Cignature's challenges, achievements, and individuality
Talking about their challenges, Chloe cited a long hiatus after their debut as a difficult period but found satisfaction in receiving several Rising Star Awards. Semi recalled the difficulty of filming a music video in Portugal without prepared outfits due to lost luggage. Jeewon initially struggled with balancing different personas but is now focusing on maintaining her individuality. Dohee shared her approach to thinking rationally while working, even on emotional days.
Cignature's take on K-pop competition and genre uniqueness
Chloe acknowledged the increasing competition in K-pop but expressed determination to capture public attention with their unique color. Jeewon recalled, "When we debuted, the COVID-19 pandemic started and the restrictions only allowed us to meet our fans online. Back then, everyone was enduring a difficult time together rather than having fierce competition." "Indeed, there is competition, but it provides a positive motivation for us all to work harder," she added.