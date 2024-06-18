Diljit Dosanjh shines on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon calls Diljit Dosanjh 'Biggest Punjabi artist on planet'

By Isha Sharma 03:55 pm Jun 18, 202403:55 pm

What's the story In a significant moment for Indian music, artist Diljit Dosanjh recently made his first appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He delivered an electrifying performance of his hit songs Born To Shine and G.O.A.T., captivating the audience. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, Dosanjh showcased his unique blend of energy and charisma on this international platform.

Warm welcome

Fallon welcomed 'Biggest Punjabi artist on the planet'

Fallon introduced Dosanjh with great enthusiasm, stating, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati World Tour making his US TV debut performing 'Born To Shine' and 'G.O.A.T." "Please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh!" The performance deeply resonated with fans who expressed their pride and excitement on social media. One person commented, "I can't sing along, but I am feeling it."

Interactive session

Dosanjh's performance: More than just music

Dosanjh's appearance on the show was not limited to his musical performance. He also engaged in playful interactions with Fallon, teaching him Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments. These included a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show, as captured in videos posted on Fallon's official Instagram. This marks another international milestone in Dosanjh's career, following his recent performance at the prestigious Coachella music festival.

Film front

Dosanjh's recent and upcoming film projects

On the cinematic front, Dosanjh was recently seen in a lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in a supporting role in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. His much-anticipated song titled Bhairava Anthem featuring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD was also released recently. Currently, he is preparing for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.