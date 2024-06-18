In brief Simplifying... In brief Diljit Dosanjh, a popular Punjabi artist, recently made his debut on The Tonight Show, where he taught host Jimmy Fallon some Punjabi phrases, creating a buzz on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi culture to 'The Tonight Show'

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Jun 18, 202409:10 am

What's the story Diljit Dosanjh is touching new heights and how! The singer-actor recently brought a slice of Punjabi culture to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On Tuesday morning, Dosanjh shared behind-the-scenes clips from the show's studio where he was seen teaching Punjabi phrases to host Jimmy Fallon. This cultural exchange was accentuated by Dosanjh's traditional Punjabi attire including a turban and pleated fan.

Special gesture

Fallon honored Dosanjh with a customized glove; Fallon spoke Punjabi

In a light-hearted moment, Fallon gifted Dosanjh with a custom glove featuring The Tonight Show's iconic logo. This gesture not only delighted fans but also heightened anticipation for Dosanjh's debut performance on the show. Moreover, Dosanjh taught Fallon how to pronounce Sat Sri Akal and Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye!, which Fallon nailed in just a few tries.

Viral video

Social media buzzes with Fallon's Punjabi lessons

The video of Fallon learning Punjabi quickly gained traction on social media. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas responded in the comments section, writing, "It's the Oye for me." Fans also showered praise on Fallon, with one user writing, "Officially Jimmy Singh now," and another adding, "Jimpreet Singh." This online interaction further highlighted Dosanjh's international appeal and his successful appearance on The Tonight Show.

Show preparation

Dosanjh's views on 'The Tonight Show' debut

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Dosanjh discussed his upcoming debut on The Tonight Show. He revealed that he would be performing a musical act but had not yet decided on the song choice. Amid his musical endeavors, Dosanjh is preparing for the release of his much-anticipated film Jatt and Juliet 3, set to hit theatres on June 27. He was recently seen in Crew.