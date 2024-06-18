In brief Simplifying... In brief Oliver Stone, a renowned Hollywood director, has created masterpieces like 'Platoon', a raw depiction of the Vietnam War, and 'Wall Street', a gripping drama about the ruthless world of high finance.

His other notable works include 'Born on the Fourth of July', an anti-war film, 'JFK', a political thriller about the assassination of President Kennedy, and 'Nixon', a biographical drama about the 37th U.S. President.

These films explore themes of war, greed, patriotism, and political intrigue, showcasing Stone's adept storytelling and direction.

'Platoon' to 'JFK': Hollywood director Oliver Stone's best films

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Jun 18, 202404:10 am

What's the story Hollywood filmmaker Oliver Stone has had a life like no other. After serving in the Vietnam War and studying at New York University (BFA), he first gained prominence by winning an Oscar as a screenwriter for Midnight Express. Later, he shot into the limelight through war dramas like Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July. Check out some of his best directorials below.

'Platoon' (1986)

Platoon—which depicts war's harrowing ground realities and the moral and psychological toll of warfare— is set during the Vietnam War. Charlie Sheen stars as Chris Taylor, a young soldier navigating the brutal realities of combat. Taylor grapples with the internal conflict between good and evil within his own platoon. Intense and unflinching, it is a visceral portrayal of the horrors of war.

'Wall Street' (1987)

The gripping drama film Wall Street stars Sheen as Bud Fox, a young stockbroker entangled with the ruthless corporate raider Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas. The film delves into the cutthroat world of high finance. It needles themes of greed, morality, and the seductive allure of wealth, providing a compelling glimpse into the excesses of 1980s Wall Street. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

The biographical anti-war film Born on the Fourth of July follows the tumultuous journey of Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise) from an enthusiastic Vietnam War volunteer to an anti-war activist and paraplegic veteran. Based on Kovic's namesake autobiography, it explores the personal and societal costs of war, addressing themes of disillusionment, patriotism, and the endless struggle for personal redemption in the wake of conflict.

'JFK' (1991)

JFK is a riveting political thriller exploring the conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. Kevin Costner delivers a remarkable performance as District Attorney Jim Garrison, who investigates several murky circumstances. The thriller raises questions about government transparency and the quest for truth. Stone's competent direction and an outstanding ensemble cast make it a gripping exploration of historical intrigue.

'Nixon' (1995)

Nixon is a biographical drama that delves into the complex life of the 37th U.S. President, Richard Nixon, played by Anthony Hopkins. The film explores Nixon's rise to power, political achievements, and eventual downfall due to the Watergate scandal. Hopkins delivers a compelling performance, offering a nuanced portrayal of a polarizing figure in American history, capturing the intricacies of Nixon's persona.