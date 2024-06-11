Next Article

'Practical Magic' sequel announced with original stars likely to return

What's the story Warner Bros.﻿ has officially announced a sequel to the 1998 classic, Practical Magic, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman currently in negotiations to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters. The announcement was made on Monday morning, following a midnight revelation on TikTok that the original film is now available for digital streaming. Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the first film, will write the screenplay for Practical Magic 2.

'Practical Magic 2' plot details remain under wraps

The plot details for Practical Magic 2 are currently undisclosed. Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce the sequel alongside Denise Di Novi. The original film, directed by Griffin Dunne, was adapted from Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same name. It followed the Owens sisters, who become embroiled in a supernatural coverup after the character played by Bullock unintentionally kills the abusive ex-boyfriend of Kidman's character, leading them to reanimate his corpse.

'Practical Magic' explores curse of the Owens women

The narrative of Practical Magic revolves around the Owens women, a family of witches cursed by their matriarch, Maria Owens. After being deserted by her lover while pregnant, Maria casts a spell on herself to never again experience the pain of love. However, Maria's growing bitterness transformed her spell into a curse on any man who dared love an Owens woman. Two Owens sisters, portrayed by Bullock and Kidman, are determined to break this curse.

'Practical Magic' grossed over $68M; stars' recent projects

The first Practical Magic film was a commercial success, grossing over $68M worldwide. It featured performances from Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Quinn. Currently, Kidman can be seen in Amazon Prime Video's miniseries Expats, while Bullock has recently appeared in blockbusters Bullet Train and The Lost City. Goldsman, the sequel's screenwriter, has been announced as a producer on Mattel Film's upcoming project Monsters High.