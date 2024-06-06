Next Article

'Beavis and Butt-Head' revival secures third season on Comedy Central

By Isha Sharma 10:05 am Jun 06, 202410:05 am

What's the story The revived series of Beavis and Butt-Head has been greenlit for a third season, set to air on Comedy Central. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+, with the second season debuting on Comedy Central on July 10. The production of the third season is underway, with its premiere scheduled for 2025. Moreover, the revival film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which initially premiered on Paramount+ in 2022, will be broadcast on Comedy Central on July 3.

Production team

Mike Judge returns as voice and executive producer

The series creator, Emmy-winner Mike Judge, continues to voice many characters in the show. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg. Other executive producers include Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse. The production is managed by MTV Entertainment Studios. Notably, the two central characters first appeared in Judge's animated short film Frog Baseball in 1992.

Show history

'Beavis and Butt-Head' marks second revival since 1993 debut

Beavis and Butt-Head first aired in 1993 on MTV, a Paramount cable network. The show, known for its satirical commentary on youth and adolescence, ended its original run in 1997 after a commendable seven seasons. This is the second time the series has been revived for television; it was previously brought back by MTV for an eighth season in 2011.

Franchise expansion

'Beavis and Butt-Head' spinoff and film add to franchise success

The popularity of Beavis & Butt-Head led to a spinoff featuring the character Daria Morgendorffer, which ran on MTV for five seasons. Additionally, Paramount Pictures released a film titled Beavis & Butt-Head Do America in 1996. Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, and Robert Stack, among others, were a part of its voice cast. These expansions demonstrate the enduring appeal of the original series since its inception in 1993.