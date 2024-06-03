Next Article

Watch these films

Timeless epics for budding historians

By Anujj Trehaan 12:57 pm Jun 03, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Exploring history through cinema can be an enlightening experience. Movies have the unique power to transport viewers back in time, offering a vivid glimpse into worlds that textbooks often only describe. This carefully curated list of timeless epics is designed for budding historians eager to embark on cinematic journeys through various eras and cultures, enriching their understanding of history.

Film 1

'Gladiator'

Gladiator, directed by Ridley Scott, is a riveting tale set in ancient Rome. The story follows Maximus, a Roman general who becomes a gladiator seeking vengeance against Commodus, the corrupt emperor who murdered his family. This film not only captivates with its intense action and drama but also offers insight into Roman culture, politics, and the gladiatorial games that fascinated its citizens.

Film 2

'Braveheart'

Braveheart, directed by and starring Mel Gibson, tells the story of William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who leads a rebellion against the oppressive English rule in the late 13th century. The film is renowned for its epic battle scenes and deep dive into medieval Scottish history. It highlights themes of freedom and resistance that resonate across ages.

Film 3

'Pocahontas'

Disney's Pocahontas offers a vibrant and accessible entry into early American history for younger viewers. Despite taking creative liberties, it narrates the pivotal encounter between Native American tribes and European settlers from Pocahontas' perspective. This animated epic skillfully fosters an understanding of the cultural exchanges and conflicts that marked this significant era in history, making it an engaging watch.

Film 4

'The Prince of Egypt'

The Prince of Egypt, another animated masterpiece, brings to life the story of Moses as told in the Book of Exodus. With stunning animation and music, it captures Moses' journey from being a prince of Egypt to leading his people to freedom. This film offers insights into ancient Egyptian civilization while exploring themes of faith, identity, and liberation.

Film 5

'The Boy in Striped Pyjamas'

The Boy in Striped Pyjamas, tells a heart-wrenching story from an unusual perspective—that of two young boys on opposite sides of a concentration camp fence. One is the son of the camp's Nazi commandant; the other is a Jewish inmate. Through their forbidden friendship, viewers gain insights into human empathy amidst one of history's darkest periods.