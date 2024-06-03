Next Article

Megan Thee Stallion announces third album

Megan Thee Stallion's album 'Megan' is arriving in June!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Jun 03, 202412:20 pm

What's the story In a surprise reveal, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, during a rescheduled Atlanta tour stop, announced the release of her third studio album. Scheduled to drop on June 28, the self-titled record will be released under her own label, Hot Girl Productions. She revealed the news through a QR code and speech at Sunday's show at the State Farm Arena, where she also unveiled the album's artwork featuring her in a butterfly cocoon.

Pre-release tracks

Preceding singles and controversy surrounding new album

Stallion's upcoming album was preceded by three singles, including Cobra and Boa, with Hiss being the first release. A line in Hiss sparked an online debate as it was perceived by Nicki Minaj to be directed at her, leading to the first rap beef of the year (before Drake and Kendrick Lamar had a public showdown). Despite this controversy, Hiss became Stallion's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement video

Statement

When Stallion described her album as 'rebirth'

Previously, Stallion described her upcoming project as a "rebirth," marking her first LP since the traumatic Tory Lanez shooting trial concluded with the singer's sentencing to 10 years behind bars last August. Lanez had shot Stallion's feet in 2020. In an interview with L'OFFICIEL, Stallion explained, "You'll almost be like, 'I wouldn't have thought she would've rapped over that, but this sounds great,'" hinting at the eclectic blend of styles fans can expect from her latest offering.

Album insights

'I started feeling really happy'

In the same conversation, Stallion expressed her thoughts on the new album, stating, "I don't even know how to describe [the new album], honestly. Hiss was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest." She emphasized that she is not focusing on negativity in her album, adding, "My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy."

Career progression

Stallion's independence and future plans

Megan is set to be Stallion's first album since 2022's Traumazine, and her first as a fully independent artist. Under Hot Girl Productions, she has full ownership of her masters and publishing rights, maintaining complete creative control over her music releases. Managed by Roc Nation, Stallion is also collaborating with Warner Music Group and its international affiliates. Meanwhile, she will continue her Hot Girl Summer Tour with upcoming stops in Raleigh, NC, Hollywood, and Tampa Bay.