'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' witnesses box office surge over weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:04 pm Jun 03, 202412:04 pm

What's the story The romantic drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, experienced a significant surge in its box office collection on the first Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the film's total earnings in India amounted to nearly ₹17 crore. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions.

Earnings breakdown

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' day-wise box office collection breakdown

On its opening day, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi garnered ₹6.75 crore, followed by ₹4.6 crore on the second day. Estimates suggest that the film earned ₹5.5 crore nett in India on its third day (Sunday), taking its total collection to ₹16.85 crore. The film reported an overall 22.24% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Character insight

Kapoor discussed her character in 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' earlier

In a recent interview with ANI, Kapoor opened up about her character, Mahima, in the film. She drew parallels between her role and the vibrant characters played by her late mother, Sridevi. "In Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, we had decided from the start that Mahima's character would be very funny and strong," she said. Kapoor described her character as an innocent girl who learns to find and "use her own voice" throughout the film.