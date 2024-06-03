Next Article

Bollywood film 'Bhaiyya Ji' box office success

'Bhaiyya Ji' maintains momentum at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:39 am Jun 03, 202411:39 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji has maintained its performance streak at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹9.05cr India nett within its first nine days of release. On the 10th day (Sunday), the film garnered approximately ₹36 lakh, bringing the total collection to ₹9.41cr India nett. The daily collections of the film have experienced fluctuations since its release, with the highest earning of ₹1.85cr recorded on the third day (first Sunday).

Occupancy details

Varied occupancy rates recorded for 'Bhaiyya Ji' on 10th day

On its 10th day, Bhaiyya Ji registered a 12.97% Hindi occupancy, with rates varying during different showtimes. The occupancy rate for morning shows was 6.71%, which increased to 15.11% for afternoon shows, slightly decreased to 14.31% for evening shows, and reached a peak at 15.74% for night shows. The Hindi (2D) occupancy in the main regions for the film also showed significant variation, with Bengaluru recording the highest rate of 26.75%.

Regional performance

Detailed regional occupancy rates for 'Bhaiyya Ji'

The regional Hindi (2D) occupancy rates for Bhaiyya Ji revealed Bengaluru as the leader (26.75%). Mumbai followed with a 19% occupancy rate, while Hyderabad and Pune posted rates of 20% and 17.5%, respectively. These figures reflect the diverse audience response to the film across different regions in India, contributing to its overall box office performance.