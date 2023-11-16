WeWork India expands with 4,000 desks in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

1/3

Business 2 min read

WeWork India expands with 4,000 desks in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:56 pm Nov 16, 202302:56 pm

WeWork India operates as a separate entity from the global firm

WeWork India has revealed its intention to expand its presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by adding 4,000 desks across 2.72 lakh square feet. The new facilities, located at Manyata Redwood in Bengaluru and RMZ Spire in Hyderabad, are scheduled to open in the coming months. Arnav S Gusain, Head of Real Estate, Product, and Procurement at WeWork India, expressed that these new locations demonstrate the company's dedication to offering innovative and adaptable workspace solutions for businesses.

2/3

Details of the Manyata Redwood facility

The Manyata Redwood facility is nestled within the Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, occupying three floors and covering 1.17 lakh square feet. This location will provide approximately 1,700 desks and boasts excellent connectivity via the Outer Ring Road. Furthermore, it can be easily reached through the Baiyappanahalli Metro Station. This expansion is part of WeWork India's strategy to cater to the growing demand for exceptional workspace experiences in the industry.

3/3

RMZ Spire facility is spread over 4 floors

The flagship property of WeWork India in Hyderabad, RMZ Spire, is situated in HITEC City. It spans around 1.54 lakh square feet over four floors, housing nearly 2,220 desks. Last week, WeWork India clarified that its operations would remain unaffected by the bankruptcy filing of the SoftBank Group-supported co-working space provider. Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, stressed that the company operates as a separate entity and is not involved in the strategic reorganization process.