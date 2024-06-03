Next Article

'Srikanth' movie's box office success

'Srikanth' holds steady at box office on Day 24

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:01 am Jun 03, 202411:01 am

What's the story The film Srikanth has demonstrated a consistent performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹44.3cr India nett in its first 24 days. On its 24th day alone (Sunday), it managed to rake in around ₹1.4cr India nett, based on early estimates by Sacnilk. Prior to this, the film had amassed ₹42.9cr India nett over the initial 23 days of its release.

Revenue variations

'Srikanth' saw fluctuating box office collections in Week 1

Srikanth opened with a box office collection of ₹2.25cr on its first day, which significantly increased to ₹4.2cr and ₹5.25cr on the second and third days, respectively. However, the fourth day saw a drop to ₹1.65cr, with a slight decrease continuing throughout the first week, culminating in a total of ₹17.85cr. Despite these fluctuations, the film has managed to maintain an overall steady performance.

Weekly earnings

'Srikanth' witnessed decrease in weekly collections

In its second week, Srikanth earned ₹13.65cr, marking a decrease of 23.53% from the first week's collection. The third week saw a further drop in earnings with a total of ₹8.9cr, indicating a decrease of 34.8% from the previous week's collection. Despite these weekly decreases, the film has sustained its overall box office performance.