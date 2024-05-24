Next Article

Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn for 'De De Pyaar De 2'

By Shreya Mukherjee May 24, 2024

What's the story R Madhavan will reportedly play a significant role in the upcoming romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2. The film, set to begin production in June, will star Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. If true, the sequel will mark a reunion for Madhavan and Devgn after Shaitaan. A source told Pinkvilla, "Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2."

Madhavan's role to mark departure from intensity

Madhavan's participation in De De Pyaar De 2 will signify a shift from his typically intense roles to a lighter, comedic one. The on-screen dynamic between Devgn and Madhavan will be filled with comic undertones, differing from their previous encounter in Shaitaan. According to the source, "Madhavan has not delved into a light-hearted rom-com since the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and he readily embraced the opportunity to come on board DDPD 2."

'De De Pyaar De 2': Release date and plot continuation

De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma, is slated for May 1, 2025, release. Initially, Anil Kapoor was reported to be part of the cast but now it seems Madhavan will be taking up the role. The source confirmed, "(Madhavan) has given his nod and is all set to start shooting in June." The sequel will continue from where De De Pyaar De left off, exploring events within Ayesha's (Singh) family due to her relationship with Ashish (Devgn).