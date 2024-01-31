Box office: 'Fighter's collections shows no signs of improvement

By Tanvi Gupta 09:54 am Jan 31, 202409:54 am

What's the story After a strong opening weekend, the patriotic fervor that fueled Siddharth Anand's Fighter's box office success seems to have waned. Released last Thursday (January 25), the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer had a great start, earning over Rs. 100cr in just four days. However, it faced a crucial test on Monday (Day 5), where it only managed to earn Rs. 8cr, and on Tuesday (Day 6), this trend persisted, with no noticeable improvement.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Fighter features Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). Although the film was eagerly awaited in 2024, the pre-release promotion didn't quite live up to its reputation. The lack of the YRF (Yash Raj Films) style was evident, but it still managed to attract viewers in the first three days since it was released during the Republic Day long weekend.

Box office collection

Looking at 'Fighter' in numbers

As per Sacnilk, Fighter achieved an estimated Rs 7.75cr in India on its sixth day across all languages, bringing its cumulative domestic earnings to Rs. 134.25cr. Despite concerns about its performance in the upcoming days due to a total occupancy of a mere 12.77% on Tuesday, the film's compelling storyline, impressing VFX, and electrifying performances have earned it both local and international acclaim, nearing the impressive Rs. 250cr milestone globally.

Team

Meet the team and the star-studded cast of 'Fighter'

Fighter stands as the first venture under Anand's production banner, Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The movie incorporates references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrike, and the India-Pakistan border skirmishes. Being the first major Bollywood release of the year, this aerial action drama enjoys a clear theatrical path until the arrival of the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release on February 9.

Behind-the-scenes

'Fighter' has taken hundreds of people…thousands of storyboards'

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, Anand emphasized the mission to create a film that the Indian Air Force (IAF) could take pride in, ensuring authenticity. He highlighted the use of real planes, choppers, bases, and hangars, avoiding mockups. "Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards," he highlighted.