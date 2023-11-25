Siddharth Anand unleashing 50-day marketing storm for 'Fighter'? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 02:49 pm Nov 25, 202302:49 pm

'Fighter' teaser set to be unveiled in first week of December

Director Siddharth Anand is set to embark on a 50-day marketing blitz for the eagerly awaited film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. This promotional extravaganza is reportedly set to commence with a teaser launch in early December. A Pinkvilla report has quoted a source as saying, "The idea is to take the audience on a ride like never before with the first asset of this action thriller."

Fighter is slated to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, and is expected to be the biggest Bollywood release of 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between Roshan and Padukone and is an aerial action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The film is produced by Anand and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios.

'Fighter' teaser launch set for December: Report

Reportedly, the makers of Fighter are preparing to release the film's first teaser in early December. "Both [Anand and Roshan] are very particular on what's their first communication and they have both zeroed in on an asset that could become the talk of the town," the aforementioned source said. Given the previous successes of Roshan and Anand's collaborations, which birthed Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019), the anticipation around Fighter is also high.

Music album to be highlight of 'Fighter's campaign

The music album of Fighter—composed by musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani—will play a significant role in the movie's marketing campaign. The source stated, "Every song of Fighter has a different flavor - from dance numbers to romance, celebration, patriotism, and emotion - and [Anand] will be opening one card at a time." "In fact, the party season of December will kick off with Fighter," they added.

Know everything about upcoming movie

To recall, the Fighter team raised anticipation around the film with a riveting first-look motion poster on August 15. Being touted as India's first aerial action film, Fighter follows Anand's 2023 Republic Day success, Pathaan. Initially slated for a September 2022 release, it faced pandemic-induced delays, eventually being rescheduled to January 25, 2024. Roshan, Padukone, and Kapoor aside, the film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Talat Aziz.