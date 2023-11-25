'Kantara' prequel first look to be revealed on this date!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:41 pm Nov 25, 2023

'Kantara: Chapter 1' first-look poster to be unveiled on this date!

Mark your calendars, as actor-director Rishab Shetty is gearing up to reveal the first look of Kantara - A Legend: Chapter 1 soon! Serving as the prequel to his 2022 blockbuster, Kantara, this exclusive glimpse into the story's origins is set to be unveiled on Monday (November 27). An announcement poster shared by the production house Hombale Films teased, "It's not just light, it's a darshana." The prequel's shooting is expected to begin in December.

Why does this story matter?

At the end of Kantara, Shetty's character Shiva vanishes into the forest, leaving behind his pregnant wife Leela (Sapthami Gowda), reminiscent of his father's mysterious disappearance. This gave rise to questions about Shiva and his father's fate, which were expected to be addressed in the next chapter. Contrary to expectations, Kantara 2 is reportedly a prequel set in 300-400AD. Although details remain unconfirmed, this mythological backdrop enhances its epic scale, promising a captivating narrative woven with a connection to Shiva.

'It's not just light, it's a Darshana'

Taking to X, the producers of Kantara 2 on Saturday wrote, "Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!" Per reports, the film, set for a three-phase shoot, is anticipated to conclude by August 2024. Notably, Hombale Films is also currently gearing up for an action-packed release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas, next month.

Take a look at the announcement post

'Kantara' prequel to explore origins of 'Panjurli Daiva' and 'Guliga'

With a reported Rs. 100-125cr budget, speculations hint Kantara 2 will explore the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga—the divine beings that captivated audiences in the original film. While Kantara focused on class inequality and land-grabbing, it was the spiritual aspect featuring Panjurli Daiva and Guliga that truly piqued nationwide curiosity. To prepare for his role in the prequel, Shetty has reportedly been rocking a long-haired, bearded look and honing his skills in horse riding and Kalarippayattu.

'Kantara -A Legend' to be released in 7 languages: Report

In a major departure from the original, initially released exclusively in Kannada, Kantara - A Legend will reportedly be available in seven languages. These include Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. For Kantara, the makers believed the story would resonate only with local audiences, but the overwhelming response prompted them to expedite dubbing plans. Following its Netflix premiere, an English version of Kantara was also released.