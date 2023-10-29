Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor's 'The Lady Killer' trailer is out!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:36 pm Oct 29, 2023

Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Lady Killer' is slated for a November 3 release

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are set to take you on a mysterious thrill ride in their upcoming drama, The Lady Killer. The makers unveiled its official trailer on Sunday, offering a glimpse of two central characters entangled in a mysterious tale of love, redemption, and emotion. Directed by Ajay Behl, The Lady Killer is slated to hit theaters on Friday (November 3).

Trailer reveals raw love story with hints of murder mystery

The trailer opens and closes with enigmatic montages, showcasing Kapoor and Pednekar as a passionately romantic couple. Kapoor simultaneously embarks on two relationships, while Pednekar's character exudes an air of danger, seemingly shrouded in a perplexing backdrop of a murder mystery. The trailer doesn't give away the story, maintaining a suspenseful aura throughout, leaving audiences eager to uncover the secrets hidden within the film.

Take a look at the trailer here

Is it a love story or a murder mystery?

Going by the trailer, The Lady Killer appears to be a thrilling concoction of murder mystery and a passionate love story. As the narrative progresses, Pednekar's true identity is unveiled to Kapoor, leading to a dramatic and dangerous twist in their passionate relationship. The trailer also drops hints of a looming murder mystery, adding a layer of suspense and intrigue to the narrative.

Meet the team of 'The Lady Killer'

The Lady Killer is helmed by Ajay Bahl, known for his work in films like Blurr (2022), Section 375 (2019), and BA Pass (2012). It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Shaaliesh R Singh's (Tanu Weds Manu) Karma Media and Entertainment. In addition to Kapoor and Pednekar, the film also features Manish Sharma, Mrityunjay Pandey, Priyanka Bose, and SM Zaheer in key roles.

'Mentally, emotionally, it has been intense': Kapoor on 'TLK'

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Kapoor described The Lady Killer as one of his most emotionally demanding films. "The Lady Killer has been intense and raw... It is very real in that sense as a love story. That's why I went on holiday after that...I shot for about 45 days...and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space," he said.