Tamil Nadu government approves special screenings for Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:03 pm Oct 11, 2023

'Thalapathy' Vijay's action-packed 'Leo' is to hit theaters on October 19

Leo, the larger-than-life action-packed extravaganza by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to release on October 19. Before its theatrical debut, the Tamil Nadu government has given the green light for special screenings of the film during its first week in theaters. This decision comes after Seven Screen Studios—the production house—requested permission for early morning shows to meet the high demand predicted for the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Leo is one of the most highly-anticipated Indian films of 2023, and the excitement among fans is undeniable. While its performance in India is expected to be massive, overseas reports are painting an equally impressive picture. According to Cinetrak, the international ticket sale for the film has already reached $3M. This Vijay-starrer is being touted as a potential Tamil film record-breaker with a worldwide box office opening of Rs. 100cr.

State government stressed safety measures for special shows

TN government has approved one extra show per day for the first week. While allowing the special screenings of Leo, the government stressed the importance of proper safety measures in collaboration with the police department. The statement also underscored the need to prevent overcrowding and health issues during these shows. This warning follows the cancelation of special screenings in January after a tragic incident in which a fan fell from a lorry and died outside a theater in Chennai.

Controversy has surrounded 'Leo' despite sky-high anticipation

Just a few days ago, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent a notice to theaters across Tamil Nadu for screening an "uncertified" trailer of Leo. However, this wasn't the only controversy. The movie faced heat for seemingly glorifying drugs and violence. When the trailer was released, it stirred further debate as an expletive uttered by Vijay became a major point of discussion. The contentious word has now been muted in the trailer.

Here's a brief overview of 'Leo'

Set to premiere on October 19, Leo marks the second team-up between director Kanagaraj and Vijay, following their hit film Master. The upcoming movie boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Vijay in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha Krishnan. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. It's backed by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy.

