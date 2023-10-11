Saira Banu remembers 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar on 57th wedding anniversary

Saira Banu remembers 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar on 57th wedding anniversary

By Aikantik Bag 04:43 pm Oct 11, 2023

Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on their 57th wedding anniversary

Saira Banu, the iconic actor and wife of the late actor Dilip Kumar, recently opened up about their life together on what would have been their 57th wedding anniversary. She shared her most cherished memories with her late husband, who passed away on July 7, 2021. Banu has largely remained out of the public eye since his death but recently started an Instagram account dedicated to sharing untold trivia about Kumar and the film industry.

Why did Kumar decline to work with Banu?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Banu revealed Kumar was skeptical about working with her. She stated, "He refused to do any movies with me, as he was like, 'I have seen her growing up as a child.' But I was dying to work with him because he was my all-time favorite. Everyone knows that ever since I was 12, I had a crush on him. I wouldn't even call it a crush, I would call it an obsession for him."

Throwback: Star-studded guest list of Banu-Kumar's wedding

Banu fondly recalled their wedding day, attended by Bollywood stars like Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Prithviraj Kapoor. The crowd of fans was so immense that it took them an hour and a half to reach their garden from the house. When asked about making a comeback on the silver screen, Banu revealed that she has no plans to return to acting or attend award shows, as she is still grieving her husband's loss.

