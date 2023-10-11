Women Joe Jonas was romantically involved with

Joe Jonas has had a dating roster where he was linked to many celebrities, including Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas has lately been in the news regarding his separation from actor-wife Sophie Turner. Jonas recently filed papers to seek divorce from the Game of Thrones star, while she, in response, sued him for not sending their daughters to her in England. While the two have reportedly come to a temporary custody arrangement, we take a look at Jonas's past relationships.

Mandy Van Duyne

One of the first women that Jonas was romantically involved with was his childhood sweetheart Mandy Van Duyne. They were friends since their high school days. In fact, the debut single of the Jonas Brothers, titled Mandy, was a song dedicated to Van Duyne and was released in 2006. The brothers confirmed Jonas dated her in the past.

Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was also in a relationship with Jonas. They secretly dated in the year 2008, keeping their romance away from the eyes of the people. However, when Swift appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed how Jonas broke up on a 25-second phone call. Their pricky split did make it to the headlines, but later they mended their ways.

Ashley Greene

After his break-up with Swift, Jonas went on to date Twilight actor Ashley Greene. After dating for a year, they called it quits in March 2011. Per a Page Six report, theirs was a "mutual and amicable" break-up, adding that they split up due to their work schedules. Jonas also once claimed that he lost his virginity to Greene.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was previously dating Leonardo DiCaprio and is presently being linked with Bradley Cooper, briefly dated Jonas. Friends for many years, their dating rumors started doing rounds in 2015. Per reports, they were together as a couple for not more than five months, and eventually parted ways mutually in November, without having to undergo a dramatic break-up.

Sophie Turner

They began dating in 2016 and got married three years later, in 2019. Their wedding was held in Las Vegas in the presence of family and close friends. As far as the temporary custody situation of their daughters is concerned, the parents have agreed upon their kids traveling to their mother, and then back to their father, for the time being.