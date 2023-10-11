'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's look unveiled on 81st birthday

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's look unveiled on 81st birthday

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Oct 11, 202304:29 pm

'Kalki 2898 AD' will release on January 12, 2024

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday. On the auspicious occasion, the makers of his highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the first look poster of the actor. But not much gets revealed as his character is wrapped in a shawl, thereby increasing the intrigue. The Nag Ashwin directorial has been in the buzz and this sci-fi film is slated to release on January 12, 2024.

2/3

'It's an honor to be part of your journey'

The makers took to social media and stated, "It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir - Team #Kalki2898AD." The impeccable cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post