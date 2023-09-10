'Kannappa': Prabhas might play key role in Vishnu Manchu's next

'Kannappa': Prabhas might play key role in Vishnu Manchu's next

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023

Prabhas reportedly collaborates with Vishnu Manchu for a pivotal role in 'Kannappa'

Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu reportedly embarked on his ambitious "dream project," Kannappa, helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh in August. Amid high expectations from the film, the latest reports have added another layer of grandeur to the project. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is reportedly in talks to play a key role in the upcoming film. Here's what we know about his role.

Prabhas likely to play Lord Shiva in 'Kannappa'

Prabhas, who portrayed Lord Rama's role in Adipurush, might reportedly essay the character of Lord Shiva in the Manchu-led film. Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared the news about their possible collaboration on X (formerly Twitter). In his tweet, Bala stated, "According to reliable sources, Rebel Star [Prabhas] to act in a major important role in actor [Manchu's] dream project, Kannappa—A true epic Indian tale!" Manchu later seemingly confirmed the news by reposting Bala's tweet and tweeting, "Har Har Mahadev."

'Kannappa': Pan-India project based on Bhakta Kannappa

Kannappa, produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, takes inspiration from the life of Bhakta Kannappa. A revered figure in Indian mythology, Kannappa was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and is associated with the Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Legends say he was a hunter who is known for his act of plucking out his own eyes as an offering to the Srikalahasteeswara Linga, the deity of the Srikalahasti Temple.

Quick look at upcoming film 'Kannappa'

The film's music will reportedly be composed by the talented duo of Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. Kannappa is being promoted as a pan-India cinematic venture, with a script penned by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad. While the names of other potential stars joining Prabhas and Manchu in Kannappa are being kept under wraps, reports suggest that the film will feature a number of popular names.

Meanwhile, look at Prabhas's upcoming projects

Prabhas is currently busy with several other exciting projects. One of them is Salaar—directed by Prashant Neel, the mastermind behind KGF. Originally scheduled for release in September, the makers later decided to postpone it. The film is now set to hit screens in November. Additionally, Prabhas is part of Kalki 2898 AD, an Indian epic sci-fi film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The ambitious project features a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan﻿, among others.

