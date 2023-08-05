'Chandramukhi 2': Kangana Ranaut's regal first look from film out

Written by Isha Sharma August 05, 2023 | 04:09 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut's first look from 'Chandramukhi 2' is out

The wait is finally over! Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited first look from P Vasu's upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 is out now. Ranaut will be playing the titular character in this film which is a successor to 2005's Tamil film Chandramukhi that starred Jyothika and Rajinikanth. The film is heading toward a theatrical release on Ganesh Chaturthi in September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Why does this story matter?

The 1993 Mohanlal and Shobana starrer Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu was remade into Kannada as Apthamitra (2004), in Bengali as Rajmohol (2005), and in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Chandramukhi, in turn, was a remake of Apthamitra. The 2005 film was a commercial success at the box office and also received encouraging critical reviews, thus making Chandramukhi a franchise to keep an eye out for.

Ranaut decked in heavy jewelry in first look

Ranaut's first look—shared by the production house Lyca Productions—presented the Tanu Weds Manu actor in a regal, resplendent avatar. Donning a bright green saree with heavy work, her look has been rounded off with shimmery, glistening gold jewelry. "Presenting the enviable, commanding, and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2," tweeted the production house while introducing Ranaut's character.

Know more about film's cast and crew

Raghava Lawrence will be playing the male lead in the upcoming horror-thriller film, and his look was unveiled recently. Besides Ranaut and Lawrence, other prominent South Indian actors like Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Suresh Menon will play key roles in the upcoming theatrical. The music is helmed by Academy Awardee MM Keeravani, while the cinematography is by RD Rajasekhar (Ghajini).

Ranaut will also be seen in 'Tejas,' 'Emergency'

This year, Ranaut will also be seen in the aerial action thriller film Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will premiere on October 20. Additionally, her ambitious multistarer Emergency, which she has both directed and played the lead role in, is heading toward a release on November 24. The latter also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary, among others.

