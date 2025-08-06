Divya Dutta gets candid about Telugu debut after 'Chhaava's success

Acclaimed actor Divya Dutta , who recently impressed audiences with her performance as Soyarabai in Vicky Kaushal 's Chhaava, is all set to make her Telugu debut. She will be seen in the upcoming SonyLIV web series Mayasabha, directed by Deva Katta. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dutta expressed her excitement about this new venture.

Role reveal On her role in 'Mayasabha' Set in the 1970s and 1980s, Mayasabha explores the rivalry between two politicians, Krishnama Naidu and Rami Reddy. Dutta plays Iravati Basu, a powerful woman in a male-dominated political landscape. She said, "I believe this role is absolutely apt to begin my innings in Telugu." "What better than to play a woman in politics who holds her own while facing off men?"

Co-star camaraderie Dutta's experience working with co-stars Dutta also praised her co-stars, Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao. She said, "Aadhi and I got along immensely from the moment I met him. He's such an amazing guy, a brilliant actor and just super fun to be with." "It took a while for Chaitanya to open up to me, but we got there eventually." She also expressed her admiration for veteran actor Nassar.

Career insights What's next for Dutta? Dutta, who has been a part of the film industry since the 1990s, is now focusing on roles with real depth. She revealed that she has two movies with Manoj Bajpayee, one with Jimmy Sheirgill, and a biopic with Neeraj Kabi in the pipeline. "That hunger to play good roles was always there, but now that I've eaten roti, I'm craving some dessert," she said.