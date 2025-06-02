Anushka Shetty's crime drama 'Ghaati' to release on July 11
Anushka Shetty, known for her powerful performances in the Telugu film industry, is all set to return with a new film titled Ghaati.
The movie was earlier slated for release in April 2025 but has now been pushed to July 11, 2025. The reason behind the film's delay remains unclear, as the makers haven't shared any official explanation.
However, the makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Shetty and Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu.
Shetty's character in 'Ghaati' revealed
A teaser of Ghaati was released earlier, showcasing Shetty dressed in a saree, adorned with a black cloth, and wearing jewelry, as she is shown severing a person's head with a sickle.
The new poster hints at an action drama, with characters crossing a river.
In the film, she will play the role of a leader who is revered as a legend by her community for her contributions and bravery.
Take a look at the new poster
Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office ❤🔥#Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th ❤🔥#GhaatiFromJuly11th— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) June 2, 2025
⭐ing ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu
🎥 Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish
🏢 Proudly produced by @UV_Creations
&… pic.twitter.com/Kw1hppMRdb
'Ghaati' to explore women's empowerment in business
Ghaati will explore the emergence of a strong, empowered woman in business, leading a huge trade unit. The film will delve into how this simple-minded trade unit gets involved in the business of weed and other intoxicants under pressing circumstances.
The movie is helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments.
'Ghaati' to have a pan-Indian release
Ghaati will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and VTV Ganesh among others. It is produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment with music by Vidya Sagar.
Following the success of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, fans are eagerly waiting for Shetty's next big release.