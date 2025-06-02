What's the story

Anushka Shetty, known for her powerful performances in the Telugu film industry, is all set to return with a new film titled Ghaati.

The movie was earlier slated for release in April 2025 but has now been pushed to July 11, 2025. The reason behind the film's delay remains unclear, as the makers haven't shared any official explanation.

However, the makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Shetty and Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu.