Mahesh Babu-Kiara's 'Bharat Ane Nenu' to re-release on April 19
What's the story
The beloved political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu, will be re-released on April 19, 2025, reported Cinema Express.
The film was originally released on April 20, 2018.
Written and directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the movie enjoys a cult status among Babu's fans even after seven years.
The film
More about 'Bharat Ane Nenu' cast and plot
IMDb describes the film as, "Bharat, a young graduate who becomes the C.M. of Andhra Pradesh (pre-div) after his father's demise without any political knowledge and faces challenges in the process of reforming the society."
The film marked Advani's Telugu debut and also starred Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Devaraj, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay, and Rao Ramesh, among others.
Technical team
'Bharat Ane Nenu' crew and Advani-Babu's next projects
Not only was the film a commercial success, but it was also critically acclaimed for highlighting governance-related issues in India.
Composer Devi Sri Prasad scored the music, A Sreekar Prasad handled the editing responsibilities, and Ravi K Chandran and Tirru spearheaded the cinematography.
The project was produced by DVV Entertainments.
Up next, Babu will be seen in an action-adventure film helmed by SS Rajamouli, while Advani is awaiting the release of War 2 and Toxic.