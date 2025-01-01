Summarize Simplifying... In short The highly anticipated film 'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to release its trailer tomorrow.

The film, which will hit theaters on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, features Charan as an IAS officer fighting corruption.

The buzz around the movie has been amplified by Megastar Chiranjeevi's prediction of its success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Game Changer' trailer to drop on January 2

Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' trailer drops tomorrow

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:32 pm Jan 01, 202501:32 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated trailer of global star Ram Charan's upcoming political action drama, Game Changer, will be released on Thursday (January 2) at 5:04pm. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar. The makers are confident that the trailer will meet audience expectations and set a new standard for Indian cinema. In the film, Charan plays a dual role as a tough bureaucrat and a noble person working for societal betterment.

Cast details

'Game Changer' features Kiara Advani and a star-studded cast

The film stars Kiara Advani in the lead female role and has a star-studded cast including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra. The music of Game Changer has been given by S Thaman while acclaimed director of photography S Thirunavukkarasu has handled the cinematography. The film is produced under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

Release information

'Game Changer' to hit theaters in multiple languages

Game Changer is set for a grand theatrical release on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. SVC Aaditya Ram Movies will take care of the Tamil release while AA Films's Anil Thadani is handling the Hindi release. The trailer was originally scheduled for a New Year's Day launch but was postponed to perfect it further.

Film anticipation

Megastar Chiranjeevi predicted 'Game Changer's success

The excitement for Game Changer has been further fueled by producer Dil Raju's disclosure that Megastar Chiranjeevi has already seen the movie and predicted its humongous success. He made the revelation during a fan event in Vijayawada, where a gigantic 256-foot cut-out of Charan was unveiled. The towering structure is said to be the largest ever cut-out for a film star, highlighting Charan's fanbase's unmatched love.

Upcoming endeavors

'Game Changer' plot and Charan's future projects

The plot of Game Changer revolves around Charan's character, an IAS officer battling a corrupt political system. The teaser teased his dual role in the film. Meanwhile, Charan is also busy with another project, RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead and Shiva Rajkumar plays a supporting role in the film.

Twitter Post

Makers announced the trailer release date with a new poster