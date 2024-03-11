Next Article

Academy Awards'24: 'RRR' gets special mention in action sequences segment

By Aikantik Bag 10:40 am Mar 11, 202410:40 am

What's the story The Academy Award-winning RRR is a phenomenon that keeps growing every year! At the 96th Academy Awards, the SS Rajamouli directorial got a special mention for its outstanding stunt sequences. This recognition comes after the movie's Oscar win for Best Original Song in 2023. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, stars of the upcoming film The Fall Guy, presented the special mention during the star-studded event.

Special mention

Iconic stunt sequences of 'RRR' showcased alongside other films

In a thrilling montage at the Oscars, RRR was showcased alongside some of the most iconic stunt sequences in cinema history. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film's recognition not only emphasized its impact on Indian cinema but also cemented its place in the hearts of movie lovers worldwide. The action drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

