Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' reigns supreme on opening weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:30 am Mar 11, 202410:30 am

What's the story Superstar Ajay Devgn is back at the box office with a supernatural bang! Yes, the actor's recently released thriller Shaitaan was in the buzz and has now been raking in huge chunks of money on the commercial front. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India in its first weekend. The makers will aim to hold the momentum on weekdays.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 20.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 54 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The film is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash. It is headlined by R Madhavan and Jyotika. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post