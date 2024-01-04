Hollywood's awards season: Check all major events, their schedules

By Isha Sharma 02:09 pm Jan 04, 2024

Hollywood's awards season will begin soon

It's that time of the year again. After a memorable 2023 that featured global successes in diverse genres such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, Hollywood is gearing up for its much-talked-about awards season. While the Golden Globes and the Oscars are the most anticipated awards, others, such as the SAG Awards and Grammys carry immense repute too. Here's a roundup of all the major dates.

Dates to mark in January

January will be crowded with the Golden Globe Awards (January 7), Directors Guild of America nominations (January 10), Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations (January 10), National Board of Review Awards (January 11), Critics Choice Awards (January 14), Emmy Awards (January 15), British Academy Film Awards nominations (January 18), Oscar nominations (January 23), and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People nominations (January 25).

These Awards will take place in February, March, April

Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 4, Art Directors Guild Awards and Directors Guild of America Awards are both set for February 10. BAFTA Awards are set for February 18, SAG Awards on February 24, Spirit Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards on February 25, Oscars on March 10, NAACP Awards on March 16, and Writers Guild of America Awards on April 14.

Quick glance at Golden Globe nominees

Golden Globe nominees were announced in early December. Some of the artists vying for the trophy in different categories are Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Christina Ricci, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan. Best Motion Picture (Drama) contenders are Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and Anatomy of a Fall.

Critically acclaimed films of the past year

Apart from the aforementioned ones, other Hollywood/international films that made a splash last year and are in consideration for the awards are Poor Things, No Hard Feelings, Barbie, The Boy and the Heron, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Godzilla Minus One, among others. In the coming days, we'll have our winners.