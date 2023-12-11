Golden Globe Awards 2024: Check list of major nominees

By Isha Sharma 07:59 pm Dec 11, 202307:59 pm

Check major nominees of 2024 Golden Globes

It's that time of the year again! The year-end brings with itself the much-awaited awards season. One of the most prestigious ceremonies in Hollywood, the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday evening (per IST) by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama. Films such as Barbie and shows like Succession bagged some nods in some of the most important categories. Check major nominations.

Best Actress (TV musical/comedy) and Best Animated Films

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Elle Fanning (The Great), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face). The Boy and the Hereon, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Wish are Best Animated Movie nominees.

Best Non-English Movies, Best Limited Series, Best TV Actor (Drama)

Best Non-English Picture: Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, Io Capitano, Society of the Snow. All the Light We Cannot See, Beef, Daisy Jones & The Six, Fargo, Fellow Travellers, Lessons in Chemistry—for Best Limited Series. Best TV Actor (Drama): Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin (Succession), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (TLOU), Dominic West (The Crown).

Best Film Actress (musical/comedy), Best Supporting Actress (TV)

Fantasia Barrino (The Colour Purple), Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves), Margot Robbie (Barbie), and Emma Stone (Poor Things) are the nominees for Best Actress (musical/comedy film). Best supporting actress (TV) nominees: Meryl Streep (OMITM), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), J Smith Cameron (Succession), Billie Eilish (Swarm), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets).

Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Director (Motion Picture) nods were earned by Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Celine Song (Past Lives), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon). Best Motion Picture (Drama) contenders are Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and Anatomy of a Fall. Maestro will release on Netflix on December 20.

Best Actress in Film (drama) and Best Picture (musical/comedy)

Coming to the Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) category, the films that will battle it out in this category are Barbie, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, and Air. Best Actress (Drama) nominations have been picked up by Lily Gladstone (KOTFM), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Annette Bening (Nyad), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

Best Actor (Drama film) and Musical/Comedy film

Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for KOTFM, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer have been nominated for Best Actor (Drama film). Best Actor (Musical/Comedy movie) went to Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Matt Damon (Air), Timothee Chalamet (Wonka), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid).

Best Supporting Actresses and Actors (Film)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Colour Purple), Rosamund Pike (Saltburn), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Julianne Moore (May December), Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) are Best Supporting Actresses (Film) nominees, while William Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Charles Melton (May December), Ryan Gosling (Barbie) are nominated in the male category.

Best Performance (Stand-up) and Best Drama Series

Best Performance in the stand-up comedy category is dominated by Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon), Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where I Was), Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage), Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact), Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love), while The Crown, 1923, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Succession are the frontunners of the Best Drama series.

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees

Best Cinematic and BO Achievement nods went to Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick 4, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Mario, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Out of these, Oppenheimer and Barbie were both released on July 21 and led to the online phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

More about 2024 Golden Globes

This year's nominations span 27 award categories in film and television, introducing two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television. As for the award ceremony, it will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on January 7, 5:00pm PT (6:30am IST). The who's who of Hollywood are expected to be in attendance.