'Home Alone 2': Trump hails his cameo as film's USP

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Home Alone 2': Trump hails his cameo as film's USP

By Aikantik Bag 04:51 pm Dec 28, 202304:51 pm

Donald Trump slams Chris Columbus's bullying allegations

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump is a man of varied shades! From being a businessman to a media personality and the president of the US, he has done it all. Recently, Trump claimed on social media that his cameo in the 1992 Christmas comedy Home Alone 2: Lost in New York played a significant role in its success. To recall, director Chris Columbus mentioned in a 2020 interview that Trump had forced his way into the movie.

2/3

Columbus recalls Trump's demand for cameo

In the 2020 interview, Columbus shared that he and his team wanted to film in the Plaza Hotel's lobby in New York as they could not recreate it on a soundstage. They thought they only needed to pay a fee to use the location. However, Columbus said Trump told the team, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie." Columbus eventually agreed, and during the first screening, people cheered when Trump appeared on screen.

3/3

Trump slammed bullying allegations

Trump has now refuted allegations of bullying on his social media platform Truth Social. He stated, "That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!" Trump claimed that Columbus and the production team were "begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2."