US state secretary blames Hamas for breaking truce with Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:55 am Dec 02, 202311:55 am

Blinken says Hamas is responsible for resumption of fighting in Gaza

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday blamed Hamas for the end of the temporary ceasefire with Israel in Gaza. Speaking to reporters in Dubai after attending the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), he claimed that the Palestinian terrorist group "reneged" on the promises it made about the release of "certain hostages." Blinken further said that Hamas fired rockets on Friday into Israel.

Why does this story matter?

The week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, came to an end on Friday morning after the terrorist group allegedly violated the "operational pause." As per the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza an hour before the ceasefire expired. Hamas took nearly 240 hostages and killed 1,200 Israelis during its surprise October 7 cross-border attack on the Jewish nation.

Blinken addresses 'atrocious terrorist attack in Jerusalem'

Furthermore, the top US diplomat said that Hamas "committed an atrocious terrorist attack in Jerusalem." His comments were in response to a shooting by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Thursday, which left three people dead and injured eight. In an official statement, the terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Blinken's meeting with Arab foreign ministers

The US secretary of state also asserted that America was focused on the release of the hostages that still remain under the terrorist group's captivity in Gaza. Noting that the US is "determined" to do "everything" possible to bring the hostages back home, Blinken hinted at "pursuing the process that worked for seven days." According to IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 136 hostages, including 17 women and children, are still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

US working with Qatar, Egypt to 're-implement' Israel-Hamas truce

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that America will continue working with Israel and mediators Qatar and Egypt on "efforts to re-implement" the ceasefire, reported the news agency Reuters. Regarding the same, Qatar stated that attempts to restore the truce were still ongoing. However, the latest strikes in Gaza by the Israeli military might complicate matters.

Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners

During the seven-day cease-fire, Israel freed 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 105 hostages kidnapped on October 7. Soon after the Jewish nation resumed its military operation in Gaza, Israel confirmed hitting Hamas-run operational command centers in Gaza. The Gaza health ministry said that at least 178 people have been killed in Gaza since the fighting resumed. In total, Israeli artillery and air strikes in Gaza have killed over 15,000 Palestinians since October 7.