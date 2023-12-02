5.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Bangladesh, tremors felt in Kolkata

World 2 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:21 pm Dec 02, 202312:21 pm

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Bangladesh

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocked numerous parts of Bangladesh on Saturday morning. The quake's epicenter was located nearly 48 kilometers southwest of Comilla. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred around 9:05am (local time) in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, tremors were also felt in Kolkata and various other districts of Howrah and Hooghly in West Bengal.

Check out NCS's post on Saturday's quake

No damage to property or life reported in West Bengal

According to the West Bengal Disaster Management Department, no damage has been reported in the state as of now due to the quake. "We are yet to get the final report. As of now, there is no report of any damage due to the quake," PTI quoted an official as saying. The Kolkata Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials also confirmed that no damage to property or life was reported.

3.4 magnitude quake jolted Ladakh today

The quake in Bangladesh came just hours after Ladakh recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake at 8:25am on Saturday. As per the NCS, the quake originated from a depth of 10 kilometers, and the epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.44 and a longitude of 77.36. While the quake stirred concern among locals, authorities have reportedly clarified that there is no immediate threat.

Why Ladakh's location makes it prone to frequent earthquakes

Both Leh and Ladakh lie in Seismic Zone-IV of the nation, which means they are at very high risk regarding vulnerability to quakes. They are located in the tectonically active region of the Himalayas. Other states in this zone include Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, among others. The identification of earthquake-prone zones is based on scientific evaluations encompassing previous seismic activity, historical data, and tectonic configurations.