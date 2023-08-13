Kolkata: 3 arrested in Jadavpur University fresher's death case

India

Kolkata: 3 arrested in Jadavpur University fresher's death case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 13, 2023 | 05:01 pm 3 min read

Jadavpur University fresher death: 2 more students arrested by Kolkata police

The Kolkata Police on Sunday reportedly apprehended two more students of Jadavpur University (JU) over their alleged involvement in the mysterious death of a first-year student on Wednesday night at the boys' hostel. According to ANI, they were identified as 20-year-old Manotosh Ghosh and 19-year-old Deepsekhar Dutta, both second-year undergraduate students at the university. With this, the number of people arrested has reached three.

Police arrested 1 former student on Friday

Sourav Chowdhury, a former mathematics student at JU, was arrested on Friday. Based on his statement, the police summoned 12 other students and residents of the boys' hostel to question them on Saturday. As per the news outlet India Today, a police official revealed that, during questioning, Chowdhury confessed his involvement in ragging the victim, which reportedly led to the tragedy.

Top officials probing incident: Kolkata Police

Providing an update on the situation, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said, "Three persons have been arrested so far. The probe is being supervised by some of the most senior officers of the Kolkata Police." "We are trying to complete the investigation as fast as possible," Hindustan Times quoted Goyal as saying. Meanwhile, JU officials are yet to comment on Dutta and Ghosh's arrests.

Details on JU fresher who died after falling off balcony

These developments came after a first-year Bengali honors student reportedly died last week after he fell from a second-floor balcony of the JU main hostel in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident took place on Wednesday night; he died undergoing treatment early on Thursday. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Swapnadip Kundu, hailed from the state's Nadia district and was reportedly being ragged by seniors.

Know how Kundu was reportedly ragged

Reportedly, the three accused had asked Kundu to cut his hair "in a specific style." Furthermore, the victim was also forced to "introduce" himself in his hostel to the seniors twice in three days. "After taking him to a common room of A-2 block, they asked [Kundu] to give his physical details while giving his intro to his seniors," sources told India Today.

Victim repeatedly said 'I'm not gay" before death: Report

A fellow student who saw the entire incident allegedly tried to save the 18-year-old boy when he came to jump off the hostel balcony on Wednesday night. Furthermore, the student reportedly attempted to hold Kundu's hand but failed to save his life. It was also reported that the victim fresher repeatedly stated, "I am not gay," before his death.

Case registered under several IPC sections

On the other hand, a murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim student's parents, who alleged that their son was a victim of ragging at the university. As per reports, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by numerous individuals in furtherance of common intention).

Share this timeline