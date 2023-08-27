West Bengal: 7 dead in explosion at illegal fireworks factory

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 27, 2023 | 05:57 pm 3 min read

At least seven people died, and several others were reportedly injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur, West Bengal, on Sunday. As per reports, the explosion, which was so powerful that it also damaged several nearby buildings, took place at around 10:40am on Sunday when a number of workers were inside the factory.

Death toll likely to increase: Police

According to the news outlet News18, the police said that a rescue operation was still underway at the site, and the number of deaths is likely to increase further. Police sources also revealed to the publication that individuals injured in the blast have been taken to the nearby Barasat Hospital for medical treatment. The condition of some of those injured is "extremely critical."

Visuals from Duttapukur blast site

Locals in Duttapukur protest after blast

Following the deadly blast, local residents started agitating and claimed the police knew that the firecracker warehouse was being run illegally for a long time. While some people reportedly tried to attack the residence of the factory owner, the police and the agitating locals also got involved in a heated exchange of words after the explosion. Locals also alleged the factory was running with the local police's support.

Bengal minister provides update on situation

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh stated, "District police officials told me that seven or eight people died and five to six people were injured. I will visit the spot." "Firecrackers were stocked in the building in which the explosion took place. This is not an area where crackers were made," he claimed, contrary to reports.

Opposition attacks Bengal government after incident

Notably, Bengal has witnessed several similar blasts involving illegal firecracker units in the recent past. Reacting to Sunday's incident, Leader of the Opposition in the WB Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took to X (formerly Twitter). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s leader wrote, "Another day, another explosion in WB." Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's state government, Adhikari claimed no action will be taken this time, too.

Check out Adhikari's post on X after Duttapukur blast

Top Bengal Congress leader reacts to blast

Furthermore, Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI, "The amount in which the explosives are found, it is clear that Bengal government has given the permission to use explosives wherever one wants." "Traders in explosives are given complete freedom to run their business. This has resulted in a series of deaths and blasts. This shows a failure of the Bengal government," he added.

You can watch Chowdhury's reaction here

Recent blasts at illegal fireworks factories in Bengal

Earlier in December 2022, three people reportedly lost their lives, and two were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Nodakhali of Bengal's South Parganas district. In May, a similar blast at a fireworks factory in the state's Midnapore district killed nine and injured seven. Later that month, another explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit claimed the lives of three individuals in a residential area of the South 24 Parganas.

