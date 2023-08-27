'Not ashamed': Teacher who asked students to slap Muslim classmate

India

'Not ashamed': Teacher who asked students to slap Muslim classmate

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 27, 2023

UP teacher who asked students to slap Muslim classmate remained "unapologetic"

A private school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly ordered students to beat their Muslim classmate, is "unapologetic," NDTV reported. Tripta Tyagi, the accused teacher of Neha Public School, reportedly stated she was "not ashamed" of her conduct, stating that it was vital to "control" children at school. Notably, a viral video in which Tyagi is purportedly seen instructing students to hit their seven-year-old Muslim classmate sparked widespread outrage, leading the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a case.

'Need to control children in schools': Accused teacher

While justifying her act, Tyagi told NDTV, "I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me." "They have made laws, but we need to control the children in schools. This is how we tackle them," she claimed. On Saturday, Tyagi, who is also the school's principal, downplayed the issue, saying, "This wasn't my intention. I am accepting my mistake, but this was unnecessarily turned into a big issue."

Legal action initiated against teacher

Meanwhile, authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tyagi in response to the incident. Muzaffarnagar's District Magistrate Aravind Mallappa Bangari revealed departmental action was also being taken against her following a complaint by the child's father. As per an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into the matter, the teacher had said, "The mothers of those Muslim children who do not pay attention to the studies of their wards, their academics get totally destroyed."

'Son was tortured, he is scared': Father demands justice

As the investigation into the matter continues, the child's father has sought justice for his son for alleged humiliation. "The teacher had my child beaten up repeatedly by students. My nephew made the video, he had gone to school for some work... My seven-year-old was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared," he said. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. We want the law to take its own course," he said, adding the boy was in shock.

Public outcry, political reactions galore

The video triggered a massive public outcry and criticism among political circles, with several politicians condemning the incident as a "hate crime." The UP government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also faced backlash for its handling of the situation. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak assured that "full action will be taken." The incident also allegedly raised concerns about the safety and well-being of minority students in schools, highlighting the need for greater sensitivity toward religious tolerance.

