'Administrative lapses' led to Nuh violence: Haryana deputy CM

India

'Administrative lapses' led to Nuh violence: Haryana deputy CM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 09, 2023 | 12:45 pm 3 min read

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala admitted that 'lapses' might have led to Nuh violence

Days after communal violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district, state Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala admitted that "administrative lapses" could have led to the clashes and rioting. He added that there were shortcomings in the administration's assessment of the situation in Nuh, where communal violence erupted on July 31 during a religious procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Why does this story matter?

The comment came only days after some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members referred to Nuh as "mini Pakistan," alluding to its Muslim population. The communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram killed six people and injured over 200 others. The incident also occurred at a time when the BJP-led central government is already under fire for its handling of the three-month-long ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Nuh administration, procession organizers were unable to assess situation: Chautala

Chautala alleged that the Nuh administration and the organizers of the religious procession were unable to accurately assess the situation. However, he stated that "administrative lapses" in the lead-up to the confrontations that resulted in violence were being investigated. Earlier, he claimed that the organizers didn't share proper information about the expected turnout of people, which may have led to the violence.

Chautala assured stern punishment for those found guilty

Speaking at a press conference, Chautala said, "Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had the additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken too couldn't assess it properly." Dismissing the claims of communal prejudice, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader assured stern punishment for those found guilty.

Government extends ban on mobile internet, SMS services

Meanwhile, the state administration extended the ban on mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh until Friday amid continuous tension. The violence in the district has killed six people, including two home guards and a cleric after the rally was allegedly attacked by mobs. At least 312 people have been arrested and 142 FIRs filed in the ethnic violence in Haryana so far.

A little about Nuh violence

The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob pelted stones at the procession and torched some vehicles on July 31. As news of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were set ablaze, allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express. Later, a mosque was also torched, and its imam, Hafiz Saad, was allegedly killed by Hindu rioters.

Share this timeline