Another 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, death toll exceeds 33,000

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 13, 2023, 12:38 pm 2 min read

A fresh earthquake of magnitude 4.7, the sixth major in less than a week, reportedly rocked Turkey on Sunday. The latest quake's epicenter was the southern city of Kahramanmaras, where the first devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.8 also hit last Monday. The combined number of deaths in Turkey and neighboring Syria has reportedly exceeded 33,000 and is expected to rise further.

Why does this story matter?

The latest series of earthquakes is reportedly Turkey's deadliest in nearly a century following the 1939 quake of Erzincan, which killed around 33,000 people.

A string of major earthquakes followed by hundreds of aftershocks in the region caused thousands of buildings to collapse, affecting over a million people, many of them refugees.

Unfavorable weather conditions, including freezing temperatures and rain, have hampered rescue efforts.

Rescue operations still underway

At least 29,605 people have reportedly died in Turkey and 3,500 in Syria. However, the death toll in Syria hasn't been updated for two days. Many are feared buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings as authorities are working to restore stability in the affected areas. Meanwhile, in Antakya of Turkey's Hatay province, shop owners have cleared out their stores to prevent looting.

Data from rebel-controlled Syria not reliable

1/2 - Our teams continue search operations and recover those trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the #earthquake. Today, Sunday, February 12, our teams began opening roads that were partially or completely closed by rubble in several areas of northwest #Syria. pic.twitter.com/doBSAUhKxy — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 12, 2023

India's 7th flight for relief reached Syria, Turkey

Red Cross Society of China has sent a second batch of supplies to Syria, while Chinese rescue teams that are yet to reach disaster zones in Turkey and Syria were reportedly asked to cancel their trips. North Macedonia and Albania would observe a day of mourning for earthquake victims. Meanwhile, India's seventh Operation Dost flight carrying relief materials reached Syria and Turkey on Sunday.

Building contractors arrested in Turkey

Separately, around 113 arrest warrants were issued in Turkey in connection with the construction of buildings, and at least 12 people have been arrested. Experts reportedly warned for years about the safety of buildings in view of rampant corruption and policy failures in the backdrop of a construction boom. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a challenge as Turkey goes to polls in May.