US: 20-year-old Indian student enslaved for months rescued, 3 arrested

By Prateek Talukdar 04:35 pm Dec 01, 202304:35 pm

An Indian student was rescued in US after months of captivity, abuse, and forced labor

A 20-year-old Indian student was recently rescued in Missouri, United States (US), after months of captivity, physical and mental abuse, and forced labor. The student, whose identity remains undisclosed, was confined in three different homes owned by his cousin, Venkatesh R Sattaru (35), and two other men, Sravan Varma Penumetcha (23), and Nikhil Verma Penmatsa (27). He was rescued after a concerned citizen informed the police. Prosecutor Joe McCulloch called the incident "absolutely inhumane and unconscionable."

Suspects arrested and charged with human trafficking, enforcing slavery

The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday and charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, and assault on Thursday. Sattaru, believed to be the mastermind, is facing additional charges of human trafficking for the purpose of slavery and contributing to human trafficking through misuse of documentation. The victim had been abused and held captive since April 2023 in homes located in Defiance, Dardenne Prairie, and O'Fallon, all owned by Sattaru. His body was severely bruised, had lacerations, and had multiple bone fractures.

Kept without food, forced to sleep on unfinished floor

Forced to sleep on an unfinished floor without access to a bathroom, the student had to scrounge for food in nearby restaurant dumpsters. He endured beatings with various objects such as electrical wire, PVC pipe, metal rods, wooden boards, and a water supply hose. Sattaru lived with his wife and children in one of the homes where the victim was held captive. The arrests came as a shock to neighbors in O'Fallon, who previously had pleasant encounters with the family.

Victim admitted to hospital

When the police arrived at the house, a man told them not to come inside. However, the victim came running out of the basement. He was reportedly trembling uncontrollably. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Lauding the person who informed the police, McCulloch encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities. "We would much rather check it out and find nothing than have an incident like this that's been going on for nearly a year," he said.

Accused politically powerful in India

The suspects are wealthy and have political connections in India, leading to their detainment without bond. The victim reportedly thought that the accused would sponsor his student visa. However, Sattaru allegedly forced him to work for the entire day at his IT company. Sattaru asked the other two accused to beat him and live-streamed the act. The accused allowed the victim to talk to his mother only in their presence.