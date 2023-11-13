San Francisco gets a makeover for APEC summit

By Riya Baibhawi 06:31 pm Nov 13, 202306:31 pm

The APEC summit will be held between November 11 and 17

The atmosphere in San Francisco last week was reminiscent of children rushing to clean up their rooms before their parents returned home. Authorities cleaned up every corner, removed dingy slums, and painted derelict plazas as the city prepared to welcome world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference on Saturday. While America's Golden City continues to reel from the after-effects of the pandemic, drug abuse, and homelessness, it's essential for it to demonstrate its prowess as a business hub.

Why does this story matter?

APEC is a forum of 21 Asia-Pacific economies that encompass countries like the United States, China, Australia, and Peru, among others. San Francisco has not hosted any major events since the United Nations Charter in 1945; therefore, the ongoing summit serves as an opportunity for it to strengthen its position as a business and economic hub. Per Firstpost, the summit is expected to attract a crowd of 30,000 individuals and might have a big impact on the city's economy.

Authorities wipe away graffiti, fix damaged roads

Ahead of the event, the city of San Francisco hastened its renovation measures, wiping away graffiti and instead painting vibrant crosswalks. All the thoroughfares were tidied, road damage fixed, and law enforcement officers stationed in commercial and retail areas where diplomats, journalists, and business professionals would convene. However, locals believe these measures are merely cosmetic. Speaking to AFP, a resident said the city has a reputation for homeless encampments and drug dealers and despite the cleanup, the problem will persist.

New night-time shelters to tackle homelessness

Amid the sudden fame, Mayor London Breed contended that the city's difficulties are often misrepresented by individuals who don't reside there. She emphasized that the city has been grappling with issues like crime and homelessness in the wake of the pandemic, but local authorities have worked hard to spruce up the city ahead of the high-profile event. It is pertinent to note that just recently, the city opened a 30-bed nighttime shelter close to the convention center to tackle homelessness.

Multiple efforts to boost economy

Per the New York Times, the APEC summit is expected to bring at least 21 leaders to the city. To boost the economy, authorities have started a new "Vacant to Vibrant" initiative offering free or discounted rent on empty retail spaces to creative individuals. The mayor's office reports that 3,600 new businesses have opened in San Francisco over the past year. The city's bustling restaurant scene is also anticipated to be in full force during the APEC summit.

APEC summit shadowed by mass protests

On Sunday, scores of protesters gathered at San Francisco's ferry building, the gateway to the city, carrying banners and posters opposing the APEC summit, Reuters reported. Hundreds were seen carrying Palestinian flags, carrying placards, and demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The demonstrators also voiced their opposition to the growing oil industry and their support for immigrants' rights.