Japan's vice finance minister resigns over tax arrears: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:04 pm Nov 13, 202304:04 pm

Kenji Kanda, Japan's vice finance minister, resigns over tax arrears

Japan's senior Vice Finance Minister, Kenji Kanda, reportedly stepped down on Monday after a magazine claimed his company failed to pay taxes, dealing another major blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. According to news outlet Kyodo News, the Kishida government approved Kanda's resignation after he officially handed it to the country's Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki.

Know about charges against Kanda

Last week, Kanda admitted that his company failed to pay asset taxes on its land and property and was seized by tax authorities four times between 2013 and last year. On the other hand, Shukan Bunshun reported earlier this month that the top Japanese official admitted skipping compulsory annual lectures for tax accountants.

Reason Kanda gave for not paying taxes

During a parliamentary address last week, Kanda said, "I became busy with national political affairs, and the weight of my tax accountant work decreased." "Demand letters and other matters were left to the staff at the tax accountant's office. I was too busy to get involved," the 60-year-old was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

Opposition parties criticize Kanda's tax delinquencies

Opposition parties have bashed the lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the matter due to his position in the country's finance ministry. Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Kenta Izumi had earlier said it was "too late" for the 60-year-old to resign. "Questions are being raised about Prime Minister Kishida's responsibility for the appointment," added Izumi.

Controversies surrounding PM Kishida's cabinet ministers

Kanda's resignation comes just after the departure of two other top officials since Kishida overhauled his cabinet in September this year. To recall, Taro Yamada stepped down from his parliamentary vice education minister's post over having an extramarital affair. Meanwhile, Mito Kakizawa left her senior vice minister for justice post for allegedly breaching election law.