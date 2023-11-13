UK: David Cameron is new foreign secretary

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:22 pm Nov 13, 202304:22 pm

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, has been appointed as the new Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in the UK. This comes after a major reshuffle in the Cabinet by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The surprising developments began with Suella Braverman being sacked as home secretary on Monday (local time), after days of intense political pressure.

Announcing Cameron's appointment, the PM's office said, "The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon David Cameron as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs." The King also conferred "the dignity of a Barony of the United Kingdom for life" upon Cameron. He will now replace James Cleverly, who has been promoted to home secretary.

Cameron served as Leader of the Opposition from 2005 to 2010 and was MP for Witney from 2001 to 2016. He also served as the prime minister of the UK from 2010 to 2016. However, he resigned from the top post in 2016 after the controversy over a referendum on whether the UK should remain a member of the European Union (EU).