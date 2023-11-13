Sunak sacks Suella Braverman for saying police favored pro-Palestinian protesters

1/6

World 2 min read

Sunak sacks Suella Braverman for saying police favored pro-Palestinian protesters

By Prateek Talukdar 03:52 pm Nov 13, 202303:52 pm

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary after she was blamed for inciting tensions, prompting far-right groups to clash with the police on Saturday. Braverman wrote in an article that senior police officers were tougher on right-wing extremists than left-wing pro-Palestinian mobs. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is reportedly expected to replace Braverman.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Braverman's sacking is likely a part of a wider cabinet reshuffle. This is the second time in little more than a year that she has been forced out of the position. Former PM Liz Truss asked her to resign as home secretary in October last year, weeks after she assumed the role, for sending confidential information to an MP from a private email address.

3/6

Islamic extremists using pro-Palestinian marches to dominate London streets: Braverman

Defying Sunak, Braverman published an article accusing the Metropolitan Police of favoring left-wing protesters after it allowed a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. She alleged that Islamic extremists were using pro-Palestinian marches to try to dominate the streets of London. She called the weekly pro-Palestinian marches "hate marches," comparing them to sectarian rallies during the Troubles, the 30-year ethno-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland.

4/6

Braverman crossed the line: Former officers

Accusing the police of "double standards," Braverman said they employed a softer approach on left-wing groups such as Black Lives Matter in contrast to right-wing protests such as anti-lockdown demonstrations and football hooliganism. The Metropolitan Police commissioner said the Armistice Day protest wasn't banned because the threshold of serious disorder wasn't breached. Meanwhile, former officers reportedly said Braverman had "crossed the line."

5/6

Leaders raise questions on police's operational independence

Former government adviser and former chief inspector of constabulary, Sir Tom Winsor, said it's a question of the police's operational independence. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour Party leader, said, "We have got to be incredibly careful. Are we really saying that politicians should be telling the police which protests to allow and disallow? What's next—telling the police who to investigate, who to arrest?"

6/6

Over 140 people arrested after Saturday clash

Meanwhile, the police arrested over 140 people as far-right counter-protesters came to blows with them against the pro-Palestinian march joined by 3 lakh people near the Cenotaph. The clash occurred moments before Armistice Day's two-minute silence, which commemorates the end of World War 1.