Israel strikes Syrian airports amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

By Riya Baibhawi 07:52 pm Oct 12, 202307:52 pm

No casualties have been reported in the strikes (Representative Image)

Amidst its ongoing war with Hamas, Israel on Thursday struck two major airports in Syria. Per Syrian state television, the airports of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo were targeted in the airstrikes. Local media later said that Syrian air defenses were launched in response to the attacks. Earlier this week, Syrian forces reportedly shelled northern Israel, triggering the threat of another warfront.

Why does this story matter?

For years, Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes against Syria, claiming to target Iran-supported terrorists in the country. While the Israeli military seldom comments on such individual airstrikes, it has clearly asserted that it would not allow Iran to expand its footprints. Iran and Syria are close strategic allies. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad repeatedly uses Iran-backed Hezbollah militants to suppress revolts against his regime.

Israeli troops battle Hezbollah on northern border

Reportedly, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has increased its attacks on Israel. Hezbollah is the de facto ruler of Lebanon and has a significant presence in Syria. Israel shares its border with both of the aforementioned countries, making it easier for terrorists to launch shells and mortars into the Jewish state. Earlier this week, Hezbollah's guided missiles killed at least three Israeli soldiers.

Iran rallies support for Palestine

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a telephonic conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Assad. As per Nournews, the two leaders called for formal support for Palestine from Islamic countries. Raisi also spoke to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," Iranian state media said.

Israel-Hamas war continues for 6th day, 3,000 killed

As the death toll crosses 3,000, the Israeli government has said there will be no water, electricity, and food in the Gaza Strip unless all Israeli hostages are released. On Thursday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken landed in Israel to express solidarity with America's closest ally. Standing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that Israel would never have to defend itself alone.

